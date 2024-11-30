Ishan Kishan shares special message for former IPL team Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Star India wicketkeeper-batter took to social media and shared a special message for his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI) after being signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league.

Kishan found a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week.

The bid began on Rs 2 crore, and MI straightaway got into action to ensure a reunion. Punjab Kings joined the action for the in-demand explosive wicketkeeper batter. As the bid escalated to Rs 5 crore, MI pulled out, and Delhi Capitals decided to have a taste of the action.

The back and forth continued, but PBKS stood in the firm position of taking away Kishan, with the bid standing at Rs 10 crore. As things looked almost done and dusted, SRH arrived to add more firepower to their batting unit. They landed the winning bid, which stood at Rs 11.25 crore.

"So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and the Paltan will always remain in my heart. I've grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I've played with and all you fans for always being in my corner," Ishan Kishan wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC60KyrNcYV/?igsh=MWVhOHR4bGQ2OWduZA%3D%3D

Speaking in a video by SRH, Kishan said, "Hi Hyderabad, I'm super stoked to be joining this incredible team and be part of this amazing franchise. Looking forward to work with each one of you and Orange Army, let's play with fire."

https://x.com/SunRisers/status/1860719832888480003

Ishan has represented Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his IPL career since his debut in 2016. He has scored 2,644 runs in 105 matches at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 135.87, with 16 fifties. His best score is 99. He was a vital part of MI from 2018-2023, scoring 2,325 runs in 89 matches at an average of 29.80, with a strike rate of 136.84 and 15 half-centuries. His best score is 99.

In 61 matches for India across all formats, he has scored 1,807 runs at an average of 33.46, with a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 210. In 32 T20Is, he has scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 124.67, with six fifties and best score of 89.

