Ishan Kishan to replace Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup

Legendary India batsman Virat Kohli is reportedly not the first-choice in India's T20I XI, anymore. With the T20 World Cup set to be played in June 2024. Notably, Virat Kohli had top-scored in the last T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and was the highest run-getter and Player of the tournament in ICC World Cup 2023. According to a Dainik Jagran report, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar held a five-hour-long meeting in Delhi to prepare a roadmap for the upcoming big event in the West Indies and the USA.

The report further adds, selectors and board want a player who can play attacking cricket from the word go. Ishan Kishan right now appears to be the frontrunner to grab the No.3 spot. Either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill is likely to partner Rohit at the top of the order while the other will be kept in the squad as a backup opener. If Kishan comes in at no.3, then Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja fill in the remaining slots in the batting order. But the BCCI official said that selectors and other senior members of the board will have a discussion with Kohli soon regarding his plans for the T20Is. Meanwhile, the selectors present in the meeting informed Rohit that they want him to lead the Indian side in the T20 World Cup. After India's stupendous World Cup show, selectors want Rohit and Dravid to have one final crack at an ICC event. Rohit is currently on a much deserved break post World Cup from the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. The Mumbai opener will be back in the squad for the test series alongside Kohli.