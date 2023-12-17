ISL: Punjab FC aim to end winless streak, lock horns with Chennaiyin FC

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Punjab FC (PFC) will hope to have a turnaround in their season when they face Chennaiyin FC in Round 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season which will be played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8 PM. It will be a perfect turnaround for the season if they get a positive result against Chennaiyin as the Shers are looking for their first win of the ISL season. They had suffered their biggest loss of the season against Chennaiyin in October when they lost 5-1 in Chennai.

PFC were beaten by Kerala Blasters 1-0 on Thursday in a closely fought contest in New Delhi while the Marina Machans will take the field with full confidence after beating Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their previous encounter. Juan Mera has recovered from his injury and will be available for the match tomorrow. With five losses and draws to their name, Punjab will be aiming to secure their first win.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "The whole team has to adapt to the situation of playing back-to-back matches and be professional in our work. We have improved in our defensive function as each game goes by and we have been good against the opponents but we need to work on our offensive transition. The final decision-making is not up to the mark and we need to improve that and we hope that we can showcase all that tomorrow".

PFC midfielder Ashish Pradhan during the pre-match press conference said, "We will be giving our complete efforts to get three points from the match. The environment in the dressing room is very good and the spirits are high to get a positive result out of the game".

Punjab FC are 11th on the table with five points from ten matches, without a win, while Chennaiyin FC are sixth on the table with 12 points from ten matches, having won three matches, drawn three and lost the rest.

