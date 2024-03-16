ISPL 2024 Final Highlights: Tigers of Kolkata Beats Majhi Mumbai To Clinch Inaugural Title

Tigers of Kolkata defeated Majhi Mumbai to win the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) title on Friday, March 15 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. The Tigers secured the maiden ISPL title with a convincing 10-wicket victory.

Kolkata captain Prathamesh Pawar won the toss and elected to field first. It was a slow start from Majhi Mumbai in their batting innings. They lost their first wicket in the third over as Raviraj Ahire was caught in the deep. Subsequently, a horrific collapse ensued in the Mumbai batting unit as they lost three wickets with the score at 25.

ISPL 2024 Final Highlights:

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, the star of ISPL Season 1, was dismissed for just 1 run, while captain Yogesh Penkar fell for just 3 runs, leaving Majhi Mumbai reeling at 25 for 5. Vijay Pawle managed to hit a couple of sixes in the 50-over match but lost his wicket on the final ball, resulting in Mumbai incurring a six-run deduction. The tail-enders failed to capitalize, and Mumbai could only muster 58 for 9 at the end of their allotted ten overs. Bhavesh Pawar was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 10, while Raju Mukhiya and Babbu Rana also claimed two scalps each.

Kolkata's run chase was composed as captain Prathamesh Pawar and Munnai Shaikh provided a solid foundation. Shaikh and Pawar also managed to score the first three runs of the entire ISPL season.

Majhi Mumbai: 58/9 in 10 Overs (Vijay Pawle 13, Ajaz Qureshi 9; Bhavesh Pawar 3/10, Raju Mukhiya 2/12).

Tigers of Kolkata: 62/0 in 7.4 Overs (Munna Shaikh 34, Prathamesh Pawar 30).