ISPL announces national competitive framework to strengthen grassroots development across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : In a landmark move for tennis-ball cricket in India, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the country's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, has announced an official League Affiliation Model and Zonal Panel Structure, creating a clear and structured pathway - a national competitive framework - from grassroots cricket to national recognition under the ISPL umbrella.

The introduction of the zonal panel structure and official league affiliation model marks a significant evolution in ISPL's leadership and talent development strategy. By decentralising governance through eight regionally empowered panels, the ISPL ensures that grassroots talent is systematically identified, nurtured and integrated into the national ecosystem, according to a press release from ISPL.

This framework will also offer equal opportunities and consistent evaluation across zones. With clear progression routes and performance-based metrics, ISPL reinforces its commitment to ensuring no talent goes unnoticed, setting a new benchmark in organised, inclusive development of the sport in India.

ISPL will now operate through eight zonal panels, covering each region, including West, North, East, South-East, South-Central, South-West, North-West, and Central-North. Each zone will have an officially recognised ISPL Panel (or Federation) responsible for governing cricketing activity in that region.

Franchise owners of ISPL teams will serve as the De facto Chairperson of their respective zonal panels, bringing both experience and investment to regional cricket development. Each panel will be supported by local tournament representatives, player development and scouting heads and operations teams.

• West (Majhi Mumbai): Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh

• North (Srinagar Ke Veer): Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana

• East (Tiigers of Kolkata): West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Manipur

• South-East (Chennai Singams): Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

• South-Central (Falcon Risers Hyderabad): Telangana, inland Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

• South-West (Bangalore Strikers): Karnataka and Kerala

• North-West (Ahmedabad): Gujarat and Rajasthan

• Central-North (Delhi): Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Tournaments across the country can now apply for affiliation through the ISPL website or application. Once affiliated, tournaments will gain access to ISPL branding, systems and player development pathways, making them integral parts of the national scouting network. An affiliation fee, scaled based on a tournament's operational history, ensures inclusivity and standardisation.

Players can only enter the ISPL ecosystem by registering with their respective Zonal Panel/Federation through affiliated tournaments. Each player will be graded using a detailed performance-based point system, which will determine their eligibility for the ISPL Auction Pool starting Season 4. Direct player registrations will no longer be accepted post-Season 3.

"Identifying talent at the grassroots is the first step to building a strong future for the game. With ISPL's new national framework, players from every corner of India now have a clear pathway to nurture their skills and showcase their talent on a bigger stage. This structure ensures every player gets a fair chance to be noticed and progress, turning their love for the game into real opportunities at the national level," said Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

"Establishing robust structures within sports is essential to strengthening the entire sporting ecosystem and ensuring sustainable growth. The ISPL's comprehensive zonal panel model sets a high benchmark not only for tennis-ball cricket but also for sporting economies across the country. By promoting transparency, accountability and regional development, ISPL is laying a solid foundation that will elevate the sport and empower aspiring athletes nationwide," said Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

"The Indian Street Premier League's remarkable growth is a testament to the immense passion for tennis-ball cricket across the nation. By implementing a rigorous and competitive framework, we are committed to identifying and nurturing emerging talent while strengthening the broader cricketing ecosystem. This structured approach ensures a sustainable future for the sport and reinforces ISPL's role as a catalyst for inclusive development and professional excellence," said Suraj Samat, ISPL League Commissioner and Core Committee Member.

"We are creating more than just a league we are building a movement that empowers every player at the grassroots. This initiative is about unlocking potential and giving every young player a real opportunity to shine. Together, we are transforming the landscape of tennis-ball cricket, making it more accessible and inspiring for generations to come," said Minal Amol Kale, ISPL Core Committee Member, as quoted by ISPL press release.

A tournament handbook of T-5 game structure will soon be shared. Each tournament can register a maximum of 5,000 players, with both individual and team entries allowed. The winning team of every tournament will receive prize money of ₹5 lakh, while the runner-up will receive ₹3 lakh. Of the total registration fees collected, 50% will go to the tournament organisers, who will also retain 100% of sponsorship revenue raised within their region. The remaining 50% of registration fees will go to zone owners to support ground development activities. ISPL will not retain any share of these fees going forward.

To ensure transparency and competition, the ISPL website will feature live rankings of the top 1,000 players, while other participants can track their rankings on the ISPL app and work towards breaking into the top 1,000 based on their performances. Players will now be able to participate in multiple tournaments to accumulate points. Applications for tournament organisers will open on September 24 via the ISPL website. The official selection tournament window for Season 4 will run from December 15, 2025, to September 15, 2026, following which the top 1,000 players will be invited for stimulation matches, and the best 450 players will be shortlisted for the Season 4 Auction.

Launched in 2024, ISPL has rapidly established itself as the premier platform for tennis-ball cricketers across the country, transforming local talent into national heroes. Its growing credibility is evident in the journey of players like all-rounder Abhishek Dalhor, whose standout performances earned him a place as a net bowler with an IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Ridershighlighting ISPL's role as a genuine pathway to professional cricket.

With player registrations soaring from over 3 million in Season 2 to more than 4.2 million so far for the upcoming season, the league has become the tournament of choice for aspiring cricketers, offering a structured, high-visibility platform with national reach and professional opportunities. ISPL has also seen a sharp surge in audience engagement, with television viewership witnessing a significant jump from its inaugural season and digital video views crossing new milestones.

ISPL has also expanded to eight teams ahead of Season 3 with the addition of franchises from Delhi and Ahmedabad. This growth further strengthens the league's presence across India. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn joined an already stellar roster of team owners, including Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers) and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad). With its unique blend of grassroots talent development, celebrity-backed teams and growing fan engagement, ISPL continues to redefine the landscape of tennis-ball cricket in India.

