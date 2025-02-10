ISPL: Defending champs Kolkata end campaign on high note

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Defending champions Tiigers of Kolkata bowed out of the second season of the Indian Street Premier League with a thrilling three-wicket win over KVN Bangalore Strikers in the final league stage match at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing a formidable 86, Kolkata immediately found themselves in a dire situation after half of their side was back in the dugout with only 22 runs on the board before Bhavesh Pawar's (35 not out off 20 balls) sensational power-hitting took them home with two balls to spare. Vivek (17 not out off 14) also gave him company to ensure Kolkata ended their campaign on a high, a release said.

For Bangalore, a wicket maiden each from Akash Gautam with the ISPL Tape Ball and Ashiq Ali pushed the Kolkata side further back before Bhavesh, who received a reprieve before even opening his account, joined forces with Vivek to get Kolkata's chase back on track. Needing 20 off the final over, Bhavesh slammed three massive sixes of the first two legal deliveries, and another off a no-ball before completing the formalities with a single.

Earlier, KVN Bangalore Strikers rode A Mourya's brisk start and a couple of handy cameos from Dibyendu, Bhushan and Ashiq to pile up a healthy 85/8 after being invited to bat. Mourya top-scored for the Bangalore outfit with a 9-ball 23, but more importantly got the side back into contention with a 28-run partnership with Dibyendu, who came up with a quick fire 11-ball 12.

Bhushan slammed an unbeaten 10-ball 17 to provide the late surge to the Bangalore innings, that derailed after losing a couple of wickets of Bunty and Prathamesh in the 50-50 Challenge Over from Vivek.

Towards the end, Ashiq slammed a couple of lusty hits out of the park to propel Bangalore to a respectable score before Bhushan ensured some more cushion for his bowlers by adding 10 in the final over.

In bowling, the Kolkata outfit came up with a collective effort led by Firas' impressive figures of 3/18 and Vivek's 2/9. Fiords, Shivam and Nitin also came up with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Kailash Kher and the hotshot music composer duo of Sachin and Jigar got the crowd on their feet with their soulful rendition and chart-topping hits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor