ISPL gearing up for expansion in season 3 with two more teams

New Delhi [India], February 4 : Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), currently in its season two, is eyeing expansion for season three with two new teams as interest in the competition picks up.

A quote from ISPL said that the move is driven by an "overwhelming market request".

"The ISPL is gearing up for a major expansion in Season 3, driven by overwhelming market interest. There is already strong demand, and buzz is growing around two prominent celebrities joining as team owners. With an elite lineup of existing stakeholders, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Suriya, the addition of two new teams and marquee names will further elevate the league's stature and reinforce its growing value and appeal," said the quote.

With 34 matches and live performances by renowned artists over 21 days, ISPL Season 2 is offering an exciting fusion of sports and entertainment.

Each team will face the other five teams twice in the league stage before the playoffs, consisting of Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and Final. Each team will play 10 overs with one bowler bowling a maximum of two overs.

There will be three overs of power play. The first two overs will be mandatory bowling power play for each inning where only two players can field out of a 30-yard circle. There will be one over of batting power play that can be taken from six to eight over by the batting team where the maximum of three players would be out of a 30-yard circle.

The bowling team needs to bowl a minimum of one over and is allowed to select a maximum of two overs to be bowled with Tape Ball of ISPL (third, fourth, fifth or ninth over). The tape ball acts as an improvised cricket ball with the tape stretched tightly over the fuzzy felt-like covering of a tennis ball to ensure a smooth surface that produces a greater pace after bouncing.

-Teams and Squads:

-Chennai Singams:

Owner: Suriya (actor)

Players: Deepak Dogra, Sumeet Dhekale, Siyyadri Siyyadri, Rahul Sawant, Shubham Sangale, Jagat Sarkar, Venkatachalapathi Vignesh, Jignesh Patel, Vedant Mayekar, Devid Gogoi, Prashant Gharat, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ketan Mhatre, R. Thavith Kumar, Anurag Sarsharand Farhat Ahmad.

-Majhi Mumbai:

Owner: Amitabh Bachchan (actor)

Players: Deepak Limboo, Kabir Singh, Abhishek Dalhor, Vijay Jaysing, Ankur Singh, Eshant Sharma, Yogesh Penkar, Rajat Mundhe, Mehendra Chandan, Asif Luhar, Mohammed Nadeem, Amit Naik, Rajendra Singh, Ankit Yadav, Vijay Kumar and Birendra Ram.

-Tiigers of Kolkata:

Owners: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (actors)

Players: Bhavesh Pawar, Ravi Gupta, Firas Mohammed, Vivek Mohanan, Prathamesh Thakare, Navaz Khan, Fardeen Kazi, Thomas Dias, Hardeep Singh, Munna Shaikh, Sarfraz Khan, Rohit Chandigarh, Subhajit Jana Dhoni, Imroz Khan, Shivam Kumar and Firdos Alam,

-Srinagar Ke Veer:

Owner: Akshay Kumar (actor)

Players: Dilip Binjwa, Akash Tarekar, Sai Shelar, Prajyot Ambhire, Sahil Longale, Lokesh Lokesh, Harsh Adsul, Sagar Ali, Sharik Yasir, Raju Mukhiya, Rajesh Sorte, Hanumanth Reddy Kapu, Suvronil Roy, Firoz Shaikh, Mangesh Vaity and Sanskar Dhyani.

-KVN Bangalore Strikers:

Owner: Hrithik Roshan (actor)

Players: Akash Gautam, Saroj Paramanik, Irfan Patel, Bunty Patel, Arjun Bhosale, Pinku Paul, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Pradeep Patil, Prathamesh Pawar, Ankit Mourya, Nitin Matunge, Shreyash Matiwaddar, Ashiq Shamsu, Krushna Pawar, Farman Khan and Ajaz Qureshi.

-Falcon Risers Hyderabad:

Owner: Ram Charan (actor)

Players: Krishna Satpute, Vishwajit Thakur, Varun Kumar, Jonty Sarkar, Aryan Kharkar, Irfan Umair, Prathmesh Mhatre, Rajesh Poojary, Prabjot Singh, Mansoor KL, Shreyash Kadam, Anand Baghel, Vicky Bhoir, Aakash Jangid, Bablu Patil and Parveen Kumar.

The Indian Street Premier League - T10 is a pioneering Tennis Cricket League with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels. It endeavours to unite the finest local cricket talent in India, creating a comprehensive platform for players to showcase their skills, with matches taking place inside a stadium.

