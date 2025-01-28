ISPL season 2: Hyderabad, Srinagar open campaign in style

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : The second day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 2, witnessed high-octane action with Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Srinagar Ke Veer getting their respective campaigns to a rollicking start, after Sonu Nigam serenaded the audience at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium with timeless Bollywood classics, according to a release from the ISPL.

In the first match of the day, Falcon Risers Hyderabad cruised to an eight-wicket victory against Chennai Singams before Srinagar Ke Veer thrashed KVN Bangalore Strikers by 10 wickets in the second match of the season's first doubleheader.

Chasing a target of 69 runs, the Falcons did not break too much sweat, going past the post with three overs to spare, losing just two wickets along the way.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Chennai Singams didn't enjoy the best of starts with opener Ketan Mhatre returning to the dugout in the very first over. The other opener Jagannath Sarkar pummelled the Hyderabad bowlers with some powerful hitting, smashing 22 runs off just 8 deliveries before being run out due to an unfortunate miscommunication with Prashant Gharat.

Sarkar's brief stay at the crease was the only time the Singams managed to dominate the Falcons' bowling attack with their other batters failing to live up to the challenge.

Gharat himself did not last long, falling victim to a bouncer by Vicky Bhoir as Padmesh Mhatre collected an easy catch.

Despite surviving the two Tape Ball overs (3rd and 5th) from Vishwajit Thakur, the Men-in-Yellow succumbed to the pressure that started to build up as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. To make matters worse, the Singams did not manage to score the minimum requirement of 10 runs during the 50-50 over, with three runs being deducted from their total.

In reply, the Falcons' chase was off to a steady start with openers Padmesh Mhatre and Kisan Satpute keeping the scoreboard ticking along at a steady pace. Chennai did have a ray of when Satpute and Shreyash Kadam were dismissed in the space of just three balls, but Hyderabad soon regained the upper hand with skipper Sambhaji Patil joining Mhatre in the middle to bring up the victory in style.

After restricting KVN Bangalore Strikers for their lowest ISPL score of 61/6, Srinagar Ke Veer rode on Sagar Ali's explosive half-century to open their campaign with a commanding 10-wicket victory.

Chasing the modest target, Sagar and his opening partner Mangesh Vaity came all guns blazing to outclass their opponents in a mere 5.3 overs. In the process, Sagar became the first batter of this season to slam a half-century, and the left-hander got to the landmark in mere 23 deliveries.

