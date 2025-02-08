ISPL Season 2: Tiigers of Kolkata thrash Chennai Singams by nine wickets

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Tiigers of Kolkata dominated with both bat and ball to overpower Chennai Singams by a massive margin of nine wickets in an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) clash at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 66 runs, the Tiigers broke little sweat as they recovered from the early dismissal of opener Sarfraz Khan to chase down the required runs with four overs to spare, as stated in a release from ISPL.

Opener and skipper Thomas Dias led from the front, by top-scoring with a hurricane innings of 30 runs off 16 balls while Fardeen Kazi scored an undefeated 23 off 15.

Earlier, electing to field first, Kolkata were well served by their disciplined bowling attack, who kept up the pressure on the Chennai batters.

Shivam Kumar emerged as the most successful bowler for the Tiigers, returning figures of 4/12.

The Chennai innings never really settled down as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sumeet Dhekale managed to push the Chennai total towards respectability with a knock of 31 runs off 17 balls as the Singams finished on 65/7.

Earlier on Friday, Tiigers of Kolkata conceded a one-run defeat to Falcon Risers Hyderabad at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. In a match dominated by bowlers, Hyderabad lost their way after a strong start to post 62/9. The Hyderabad bowlers then forced the Kolkata batters to make heavy weather of the seemingly easy target, restricting them to 61/8, a release from ISPL stated.

Vicky Bhoir played a crucial role for the Falcons with a four-wicket haul, conceding just six runs. Chasing a modest target of 63 runs, the Tiigers were off to a cautious start before suffering a batting collapse. The issue was decided in the final over with Kolkata needing 7 runs to win. However, the pressure got to the Kolkata batters as the Falcons celebrated a well-deserved victory.

