ISPL Season 3 to feature top 5 bowlers ready to turn up the heat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : The third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, is scheduled to be held at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from January 9 to February 6.

Raising the bar further, ISPL has announced a whopping Rs 6 crore prize pool for Season 3, while the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded a brand-new Porsche 911, underscoring the tournament's growing scale and ambition. The match-winning bowlers are expected to dictate outcomes with decisive spells as the star-studded franchises battle it out for the title in a high-octane format, as per a release.

Fans can catch all the action live as Majhi Mumbai defend their title against Tiigers of Kolkata, Srinagar Ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Bengaluru Strikers, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Delhi Superheros, and Ahmedabad Lions. The season will kick off with a marquee opening clash between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer, a release said.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerged as the standout bowler for Majhi Mumbai in ISPL Season 2, playing a pivotal role in the franchise's title-winning campaign and earning the Best Bowler of the Tournament award. Retained ahead of Season 3 for Rs 26.65 lakh, the Ambala-born pacer has built a reputation for consistency, control, and performing under pressure, making him a cornerstone of the team's attack.

The release said his impact was most evident in the Season 2 final against Srinagar Ke Veer, where he claimed two crucial wickets to seal the championship. Having first showcased his potential in Season 1, Dalhor finished with 33 wickets across 19 matches over two ISPL seasons, establishing himself as the league's most prolific pace bowler. His performances have also earned him a spot as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, marking a key milestone in his cricketing journey.

Rajendra Singh's rise in the ISPL has been remarkable, the release said. Hailing from Padarli village, Rajasthan, the fast bowler, previously with Majhi Mumbai, was snapped up by Bengaluru Strikers for Rs 26.10 lakh, making him the most expensive bowler in ISPL Season 3 auction history. Rajendra's journey from a development bowler in Season 1 to a championship-winning performer in Season 2 highlights his swift progression and growing impact, finishing the season with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.80. Heading into Season 3 as the league's costliest bowler, he is set to be one of the most closely watched talents in the tournament.

Ankur Singh enters ISPL Season 3 as one of the most high-profile acquisitions, having been picked up by Chennai Singams for Rs 11 lakh and entrusted with the leadership role as captain of the franchise. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Ankur was a key figure in Majhi Mumbai's title-winning campaign in Season 2, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 12 matches and famously sealing the final with a last-ball six against Srinagar Ke Veer.

A part of the league since its inaugural edition, he has consistently showcased his all-round ability to influence matches with both bat and ball and has earned multiple Player of the Tournament honours in other domestic competitions, making him a proven performer in high-pressure environments.

Rudra Patil made headlines at the ISPL Season 3 auction when Srinagar Ke Veer picked the 16-year-old bowler at his base price of Rs 3 lakh, highlighting the league's focus on emerging young talent, the release said.

Hailing from Diva, Thane, Rudra's journey from local cricket to the ISPL reflects raw talent backed by strong family support, particularly from his father, who encouraged him to pursue cricket seriously from a young age. He has trained under former India cricketer Pravin Amre at Shivaji Park, a cradle of Indian cricketing excellence. Known for his fearlessness and competitive mindset, Rudra has shown the confidence to challenge senior players despite his age, the release said. Still studying in Class 11, the teenage pacer views the ISPL as a launchpad for higher opportunities, adding a compelling youth narrative to Srinagar Ke Veer's Season 3 campaign.

Anurag Sarshar has steadily grown in stature within the ISPL, with Chennai Singams retaining the Delhi-born bowler for Rs 19.20 lakh at the Season 3 auctiondouble his Season 2 price of Rs 9.60 lakhreflecting the franchise's confidence in his development. Known for his composure in high-pressure situations, Anurag delivered crucial spells, particularly in the final overs, and finished ISPL Season 2 with a 7.50 economy rate, ranking among the top bowlers of 2025. Heading into Season 3, his ability to execute under pressure makes him a key asset in Chennai Singams' balanced attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor