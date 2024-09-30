ISPL T10 2025: Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Trials to Begin from October 1

Following the overwhelming success of Season 1, the Indian Sports Premier League (ISPL) is thrilled to kick off the highly anticipated trials for Season 2, starting on October 1 this year. Building on the strong foundation of Season 1.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is tennis ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium. During this season, Mumbai was the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment, featuring six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

"In response to the high demand, the tournament board introduced new spot registration options, and for the first time, players can select their trial slot based on real-time availability in their city. To further streamline the process, registered players receive a ‘Golden Ticket’ with a unique QR code via WhatsApp, email, and their ISPL account profile. The integration of cutting-edge technology, including bar code system and slot selection, has made the trials more seamless than ever before, allowing lakhs of aspirants to participate smoothly as we scout for the champions of tomorrow,” said Suraj Samat-League commissioner – ISPL.

Also Read | ISPL 2024: List of top 10 costliest buys in Indian Street Premier League Auction.

ISPL’s inaugural season in March captivated audiences, drawing over 12,000 fans per match. Over 5 lakh fans attended the tournament, which was filled with entertainment extravaganza. From the star-studded opening ceremony to the nail-biting matches, the league offered a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. Innovative features like the ‘Tip Top’ toss, the 50/50 challenge, ‘Tape Ball Over,’ and ‘9 Street Runs’ added layers of excitement, making every match a thrilling experience for fans.

Season 2 of the ISPL will take place from January 26th to February 9th, 2025, with the player auctions scheduled for December 15th, 2024. The unwavering support of Bharat Ratna Shri. Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Treasurer Shri. Ashish Shelar has been instrumental in the league’s continued growth and success. Their dedication, along with the blessings of the late Shri. Amol Kale, has been invaluable in upholding the ISPL’s mission of discovering talent from the streets and showcasing them on grand stages, nurturing the heroes of tomorrow.

As the ISPL gears up for Season 2, the league is committed to finding the next generation of cricketing champions. With selectors and officials ready to discover and nurture talent from across 55 cities, ISPL continues its mission to redefine the cricketing landscape in India., divided into five competitive zones, offering amazing opportunities for new talent.