"Iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge: Virender Sehwag backs India to continue ongoing World Cup trend

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed the Men in Blue to lift the World Cup, thereby ensuring the continuation of the trend of the host team lifting the title.

In three ODI World Cups over the last 12 years, the host nation won the title. It was India that started this trend after winning the 2011 World Cup.

Captain MS Dhoni and his men lifted the world crown defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Four years later, Australia who were the host nations for the tournament, went on to defy the odds and lift the title.

England in 2019 got past New Zealand in a thrilling finale to lift their WC title on their home soil.

To a post by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on whether the current team has what it takes to thrive under the pressure of expectations and lift the world title, Sehwag replied in his signature style, "@YUVSTRONG12 ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain! 2011 – We won at Home 2015 – Australia won in Australia 2019 – England won in England 2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge."

India announced their World Cup squad earlier this month, with all the usual suspects included and rising batter Tilak Varma and speedster Prasidh Krishna missing out.

India will go into the showpiece event with four seamers — Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj while the spinning duties will be discharged by Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rahul, who injured his thigh earlier in the year during the IPL, has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will likely join his India teammates during the latter stages of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson, too, missed out along with Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead India's batting order with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all named, and Ishan Kishan, who provides another wicket-keeping option, also in the mix. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have also been named, with the focus clearly on adding to the batting depth.

Showing no signs of injury on his return, JBumrah will spearhead the bowling attack with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep Yadav is the side’s leading spin option.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor