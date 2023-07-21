It always feels good to bat with Rohit, he is a legend: Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 21 : Yashasvi Jaiswal is making a mark in the world of cricket after his brilliant knock of 171 runs in the first Test and 57 runs in the first innings of second Test which is being played at Port of Spain.

The opening partnership of Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma is becoming strong and they have registered two-century partnerships in away Tests.

After a double-century partnership in the first Test, Jaiswal-Rohit continued their good form in the second Test, forming an opening partnership of 139 runs. They are the fourth Indian pair to complete two centuries stands in away Tests.

The first opening pair to accomplish two-century stands in an away series was Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan against England in 1979. It was followed by Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra in Australia in 2004 and Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer against West Indies in 2006.

"It always feels good to bat with Rohit Sharma. He is a legend, it's wonderful to bat with him and learn from him. The way he bats, his mindset, discipline there's a lot to learn from him. Of course, it's really nice to bat with Rohit Sharma. We always keep talking about the situations and how we can move forward with the innings. We have our plans about different situations and how we can bat well," Jaiswal said recently according to ICC.

"I always look forward to learning. I look up to my teammates, whatever they say they have a reason behind it. I want to learn from them, everyone in the team is good. Whenever I bat, I try to make sure that I bat for a longer duration. It's always a pleasure to represent the country and to just go out there and enjoy the game of cricket. Whenever I go out to bat, I always try to give my team a good head start. I try to bat well and score crucial runs for my team," said the 21-year-old batsman.

Yashasvi got out after scoring 57 runs in the first innings of the second Test.

"Of course, I am disappointed but it happens in cricket but I just need to keep learning and make sure the same mistake is not repeated. The wicket was very different from other pitches, I enjoyed batting it was pretty nice to go out there and have a different experience. 100 per cent we (Rohit and Yashasvi) have been batting well, we have a really good target as of now and let's see what happens next."

A century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor