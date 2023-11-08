"It could be possible": Teja Nidamanuru on Netherlands chances of beating India in World Cup

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Netherlands' cricketer Teja Nidamanuru feels that they could beat India in their final game of the ongoing World Cup.

The Netherlands lost to England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday by 160 runs. With the semi-final spot already out of their sight and the ICC Champions Trophy qualification a bit elusive, Nidamanuru feels that in a game of cricket Netherlands defeating India is possible.

"It's a game of cricket right. So, it could be possible. We play our brand of cricket. We do what we do well. We've got some great manoeuvres of the ball. We've got guys who can play spin well. We've also got guys who can take wickets. It really just obviously you need a bit of luck. There's no doubt that they're a very strong team and they've been playing very good cricket. But funnier things have happened in the game," Nidamanuru said in the post-match press conference.

He also went on to express the team's excitement to go up against the unbeaten Indian team who currently sit at the top of the table with 16 points.

"Yeah, look, I think to arguably play the best team in the comp at the top of the table is something that we're very excited by and it's another opportunity for us. I think every time we step on the park, we're trying to showcase our skills and do the best that we can, especially being at the World Cup and coming through the journey that we've done. Yeah, we don't take any game for granted and definitely looking forward to getting out there on Sunday against India," Nidamanuru added.

Coming to the match, Ben Stokes' century and Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul helped England clinch 160 runs win against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Dutch players displayed a disappointing performance in the game with both bat and ball against England. Whereas, England managed to seal their second win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first and posted a total of 339/9. In reply, the Dutch team got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on those opportunities.

England's clinical bowling spell ended their innings on 179 runs ensuring a massive 160-run victory for England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor