"It definitely helps": Aussie batter David Warner on IPL's role in ODI WC 2023 victory

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Months after winning the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia cricketer David Warner accepted that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped the Aussies to understand the pitches in India.

Warner played 11 matches for Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 where he scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 108.29.

While speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's official YouTube channel, Warner said playing in IPL helped them understand the conditions in India and also what types of soil are used in the pitches.

"It helps; it definitely helps to be part of the IPL and playing on all these wickets. You understand the conditions, the type of the soil used, whether it's black soil or red soil. Is it going to turn in the first innings or turn in the second innings, you sort of get that great understanding," Warner said.

He added the boundaries at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the final of the tournament took place were similar to Australia.

"I think we embraced the fact that we didn't have anything to lose. We are fortunate to have understood the conditions and the venues from 2009. And Ahmedabad was the venue where the boundaries were similar to Australia," he added.

The six-wicket victory marked Australia's sixth in the history of the 50-over World Cup, on the other hand, India remained with two World Cups following the team's successes in 1983 in England and on home soil in 2011.

Recapping the ODI World Cup 2023 match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor