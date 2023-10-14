“It didn’t seem like an ICC event tonight,” Arthur takes a dig at BCCI after match

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur expressed his disappointment over the pre-match light and music show of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Arthur said the match against India made the tournament look like a BCCI event, not the ICC-organized global competition.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event tonight. It seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the mics too often. I won’t use this as an excuse,” said Mickey Arthur.

I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight. So yes, that does play a role, but i'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us, it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight.” he added.

The charge of India’s third straight victory on a sluggish pitch with variable bounce was led by Jasprit Bumrah’s intelligent variations and Kuldeep Yadav’s accurate wrist-spin fetching them figures of 2-19 and 2-35 respectively. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also took two scalps each as India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs.

From cruising at 155-2, Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in 13 overs in a shocking batting implosion, also their worst collapse for the last eight wickets in their history of playing in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

In chasing 192, India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed six fours and as many sixes en route to top-score with a scintillating 86 off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer did well to make 53 not out off 62 balls, giving India its eighth straight victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups. The comprehensive win has also meant India has climbed to the top of the points table.

