"It doesn't make sense": Tom Moody on DC not picking Prithvi Shaw in playing XI

New Delhi [India], March 29 : Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody stated that wicketkeeper-batter Prithvi Shaw's omission from the Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI "doesn't make sense" and suggested that DC should select 24-year-old batter for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches.

Moody pointed out that, while Shaw has been unimpressive in recent seasons, selecting him over Bhui is a more plausible option given his international cricket experience.

"It doesn't make sense due to the fact that you've got an Indian international player (Prithvi Shaw) in the dugout. Yes, he hasn't performed in the IPL like we had all hoped he would, but you can't score runs from the dugout," speaking to ESPNcricinfo Moody stated.

Shaw was benched for Delhi's first two games this season. Ricky Bhui, a domestic cricket star, has not capitalised on his opportunities, scoring 3 and 0 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

Wasim Jaffer expressed surprise that Delhi did not play Shaw despite keeping him for the IPL 2024 mini-auction. In response to the swashbuckling opener's omission from DC's opening two encounters, Jaffer said, "Now that they have held onto him and not let him go into the auction, I'm surprised they're not playing him. He's played for Mumbai for most of the season, so you'd imagine that he's fit. I'm surprised. Punishing him and then losing the games is not the way to go forward."

Shaw came under fire for a spate of subpar performances in the IPL 2023. He finished with 106 runs from eight innings, an average of 13.25.

Ricky Bhui was caught behind for a duck in Thursday's match against Rajasthan. Nandre Burger struck out the right-handed batter with a crisp bouncer.

Moody commented on the dismissal, stating that it highlighted the disparity between domestic cricket and the IPL.

"That's exactly what you'd like to see a genuine quick bowler to do. And to do it to a top-order player is even more alarming. What it does also is highlight the jump between Ranji Trophy runs to international cricket and IPL," he added.

Rishabh Pant-led side will be desperate to open their account in IPL 2024 when they take on reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

