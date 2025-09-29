“It Feels Good When the Country’s Leader Himself…”: Suryakumar Yadav on PM Modi’s Praise After India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. The win drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote on social media, “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.” The reference compared the team’s performance to a successful Indian military mission.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s message, captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. When he is standing in front, the players will play freely.” He added, “The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back to India, it will feel good and give us more inspiration to do well.”

After the match, Yadav announced he would donate his match fees from all games in the tournament to the Indian Army. “I personally want to give my match fees of all the games which I played in this tournament to the Indian Army,” he said. He also made an announcement also on X (Formerly Twitter). "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind, he wrote. The announcement was met with applause and widely praised on social media.

The Asia Cup 2025 was marked by high-intensity matches and tense moments, especially amid ongoing India–Pakistan diplomatic tensions. Earlier in the year, the Pahalgam terror attack added emotional weight to the tournament. The Indian team’s gestures of solidarity with the armed forces were widely noted throughout the competition.

In the final, India chased Pakistan’s target of 147 in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma scored 69 runs and Shivam Dube added 33. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to limit Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

