"It happens in everyone's career": Rohit Sharma backs out-of-form Kohli

Rohit Sharma has again backed Virat Kohli after he was asked about the latter's form following India's loss in the second ODI against England. Kohli was dismissed for 16 as India fell short by 100 runs in the chase."He has played for so long, he has played so many matches, he is such a great batsman, so he doesn't need reassurance," said Rohit on Thursday (July 16). "I think in my last press conference I had told form keeps going up and down, I mean it is a part and parcel, whichever cricket player plays, it happens in everyone's career. So a player who has played for so long, who has scored so many runs, who has won so many matches, he just needs one or two innings, that is what I think, I'm sure that is what everyone would think... whoever watches cricket. We know on this topic there are discussions, we have seen for so many years that performances of all players go up and down. But as I had said last time the quality of a player doesn't become bad, I think we need to keep that in mind, the guy has scored so many runs, you look at his average, he has scored so many hundreds, he has the experience of it. Until now no player has come who has done well whenever he has played. So a bit of slump will come, it comes in everyone's life."

The chatter regarding Virat Kohli's form is increasing by the minute. The right-handed batter failed to get among the runs in the second ODI against England as he perished after scoring just 16. He went chasing a delivery that was outside the off-stump and hence he lost his wicket to pacer David Willey.Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the T20Is against England.Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22.Talking about the second ODI between India and England, the former was unable to chase 247 and the side was bundled out for 146, losing the match by 100 runs. Reece Topley took a six-wicket haul for the hosts.Kohli, who missed the first ODI due to a groin strain, has one more innings left on the tour and with the series on the line in Manchester, India would be hoping for a Kohli epic to unfold.

