"It has been a tough World Cup for us": Ben Stokes after 160-run win over Netherlands

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Following England's 160-run win against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, left-handed batter Ben Stokes said that it has been a tough World Cup for them.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes said that he is more pleased with the victory than scoring a century.

Talking about Pune's pitch, the English batter said that it was a nice wicket to bat and that it had some tennis-ball bounce.

Stokes praised Chris Woakes and said that he has been a great cricketer for England and that he proved himself over the past 2-3 years.

"More pleased with the victory (than scoring a century), it has been a tough World Cup for us. It was a nice wicket to bat on and had some tennis-ball bounce. We (Woakes and himself) built a good partnership, whenever there was pressure building I had a look at the scoreboard and reminded myself there was a lot of time remaining (in the innings). Tried to take it deep and cash in later. He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it," Stokes said.

Stokes was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played a 108-run knock from 84 balls. He smashed six fours and six sixes against Netherlands on Wednesday.

Coming to the match, Dawid Malan (87 runs from 74 balls), Stokes (108 runs from 84 balls), and Chris Woakes (51 runs from 45 balls) played a stellar knock in Pune and took England to 339/9.

Dutch failed to keep a check on England's run rate. Van Been had been expensive in the game as he gifted 88 runs in his 10-over spell. Bas de Leede picked up three wickets but gave away 74 runs.

In the second inning, the English bowling attack took early wickets however Scott Edwards (38 runs from 42 balls) and Teja Nidamanuru (41* runs from 34 balls) still tried to make an impact in the game but couldn't stand on the crease for long.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid bagged three wickets in their respective and helped England clinch their second win of the tournament. Meanwhile, David Willey picked up two wickets in his seven-over spell.

