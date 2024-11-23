It helps quite a lot to have advice from Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah: Harshit Rana

Perth [Australia], November 23 : After the second day of the Perth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Indian pacer Harshit Rana on Saturday said that it helped him a lot to have advice from senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

During Australia's first inning, Rana picked up three wickets in his 16-over spell at an economy rate of 3.10.

The 22-year-old picked up his maiden international wicket on Friday when he removed Travis Head for 11 runs.

On Saturday, the Indian pacer bagged Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon's wicket to help bundle out Australia at 104.

Speaking at the press conference after the end of the second day's play, Rana said that the inputs he received from Kohli and Bumrah gave me a special kind of self-belief.

"It helps quite a lot to have advice from Virat bhaiya and Jassi bhaiya. Their inputs on where to bowl and their confidence in me gave me a special kind of self-belief. We had talked as a side about how to set up a batter and dismiss him. The idea was to attack the stumps. I delivered a good ball and got the breakthrough," Rana was quoted by ICC as saying.

Rana was full of praise for his Bumrah's five-wicket haul and said that he creates pressure from one end.

"His spell made things easier for me. I became calmer. Jassi bhaiya always creates pressure from one end, and that makes it easier for the bowler at the other end," he added.

The Indian team made a fine comeback in the first Test against Australia after getting bundled out for 150 in the first innings in Perth. The fast bowling unit brought things back on track as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side bowled out the hosts for 104 in their first innings.

While the stand-in captain Bumrah scalped fifer, Harshit Rana who made his Test debut alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy in this match, also showed his skills.

The visitors concluded the second day's proceedings at 172/0, leading by 218 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (90*) and KL Rahul (62*) at the crease.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj.

