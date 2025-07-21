"It hurts when you get out despite middling the ball": Mohammed Siraj opens up on his Lord's Test dismissal

Manchester [UK], July 21 : Ahead of the Manchester Test against England, India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj recalled his time when he was batting at the crease during the third match of the series in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

An unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on his dismissal in the Lord's Test, Siraj told the media, "It obviously hurts when you get out despite middling the ball. The way our (Ravindra Jadeja's and my) partnership was going, I felt I wouldn't get out. I was that confident. But unfortunately, it didn't happen that way, and I was extremely disappointed. Had we won the game from there, it would have been a different result altogether."

The Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs. Now, the visitors will take on the Ben Stokes-led side in the fourth Test of the series which will be played at Old Trafford from July 23.

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

