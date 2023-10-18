"It is a great one-day wicket": Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Doland on Pune's pitch

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Ahead of Bangladesh's clash against India in the 17th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Doland said the authorities have changed the pitch in Pune and now it is a great one-day wicket.

While speaking to ICC, Doland talked about his time with Pune Warriors in the 2012-13 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that earlier the pitch in Pune stadium was a bit lowish, and added that now the pitch curators have changed the wicket to a perfect 50-over match.

He hoped that the Bangladesh squad would score a proper run in Pune against India.

"The Pune Stadium was once my home during 2012-2013 with Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is a beautiful ground and the set is more like in South Africa and Australia. The outfield of the stadium is also very fast. The last time when I was here, the wicket was a bit lowish and it turned a little bit, but now the authorities have totally changed it to a great one-day wicket. It is going to be unbelievably loud here and we hope to score a proper run here," Allan Doland said.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh started their ODI World Cup 2023 voyage with a six-wicket win against Afghanistan. Following that they have lost two consecutive matches against England and New Zealand.

They are coming into this game after losing against the Kiwis by eight wickets.

Coming to their previous match, Bangladesh gave a target of 245 runs after Mushfiqur Rahim played a 66-run knock from 75 balls. The Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also scored 40 runs from 51 balls.

In the second inning, the Bangladesh bowling attack failed to defend the target. Only Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib managed to clinch a single wicket in the second inning.

The upcoming match between India and Bangladesh will kick off at 2:00 PM IST on Thursday.

