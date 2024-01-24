"It is always the last option": Ben Stokes opens up on his knee surgery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 : Ahead of the much-anticipated five-match Test series against India, skipper Ben Stokes on Tuesday opened up on his knee surgery and said that it is always the "last option."

While speaking ahead of the first Test match, Stokes said that sometimes surgeries cannot go well as well and have the potential to end careers.

"It was a bit more than a 'clear out' as well. Surgery is always the last option. Surgeries can go very well, but they can also sometimes not go too well and set people back even further, and potentially even end careers," Stokes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He added that one recovers quicker if they got less weight carrying through their knees.

"Because obviously, the less weight you're carrying, the less weight you've got going through your knee and, actually, the quicker your recovery is," he added.

Earlier, England coach Brendon McCullum said the red-ball captain appears "stripping fit" as he prepares to lead Three Lions against hosts at the "land of opportunity."

"Ben Stokes looks like a greyhound, he's stripping fit. He's put the hard work in and everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal," said coach McCullum ahead of the five-match series as quoted by Skysports.

The England Test captain underwent surgery on his left knee at the end of November, just after the ODI World Cup, to make it into the squad.

The five-match Test series between India and England begins on January 25 in Hyderabad with the next four matches to be played in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

