"It is BCCI's own decision not to go for Champions Trophy": Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah stated that not sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy is Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be held next year from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. On Thursday morning, a BCCI source toldthat India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025."

The BCCI source also stated that the Indian board would inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Abdullah believes that establishing better relations solely doesn't fall on India, it is Pakistan's responsibility as well to improve the relations between both countries.

"What is new in this? Both countries have not played bilateral series for many years, it is BCCI's own decision not to go for the tournament. I have always said that it is not only our country's responsibility to establish better relations between these two countries, if better relations are to be made then it is Pakistan's responsibility too," Abdullah told reporters.

"The kind of attacks that are happening should not happen, the kind of atmosphere that is there should not be there, Pakistan will also have to play its role in this so that the relations between the two countries improve," he added.

Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations.

A bilateral series from December 2012 to January 2013 in India also marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had proposed to India to play all its matches in one city. ESPNcricinfo had reported that Lahore was chosen as the location where India would play all of their matches. However, the Indian board is not interested in the prospect of travelling to Pakistan.

