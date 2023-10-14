"It is important to understand players, team is about everyone": Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : India captain Rohit Sharma has said he is looking forward to winning the Cricket World Cup for India.

The 36-year-old batter said it was frustrating for him not to be part of the 2011 World cup team but he has a huge role to play in this World Cup.

Rohit said in an ICC video ahead of the World Cup clash against Pakistan that the things that he has done earlier have made him stronger mentally and now he can overcome anything in life.

The Indian skipper added that nothing in life is impossible.

"I have spoken about this many times before how frustrating it was for me to be not part of the 2011 World Cup but I really don't wanna look too much into it since I have got a huge role to play here in this World Cup. The things that I have done have made me stronger mentally and I can overcome anything in life. Nothing in life is impossible, you can make it possible if you have the belief and you should trust in it and have that will to go forward," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit said no one thought he would be captain one day. "It is everyone's dream to be a part of the team and then captain...No one thought I would be a captain one day, we all know things can change quite quickly. When it comes to managing players it is very important to understand them. The individual first and their dislike. In a team squad, it is not about just one or two individuals but it is about everyone," Rohit added.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyXeTlOLyeH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Rohit and said that the 36-year-old has been special for giving the players opportunities and backing them.

"Since he has come, he has backed a lot of boys in the squad and I believe we all can see the result now. Rohit has been special for giving them ample opportunities," Hardik Pandya added.

Rohit also said he wants to win the ODI World Cup 2023 for India in the upcoming days.

"I believe good things happen to good people and sitting here today to bring wonderful glory for this wonderful country," Rohit Sharma concluded.

India and Pakistan are squaring up against each other in a World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor