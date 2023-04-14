It is in our hands to turn it around: DC Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 : The Delhi Capitals are in readiness to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Delhi have lost all four matches they have played so far this season and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, RCB have won one match out of three they have played so far and are in seventh position.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar said, "Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could've gone either way in our last match. We've not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn't been ideal."

He added, "It's in our hands to turn it around. We've got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible."

Agarkar expressed that the Delhi Capitals players will focus on what they can do when they take on RCB, "Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we'll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we'll try to do."

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

