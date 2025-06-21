"It is my desire, my will to do well": Jaiswal opens up on his mindset while batting

Leeds [UK], June 21 : Following his maiden ton in England on Friday, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up and revealed his mindset and temperament while batting in the middle during the game.

The left-hand batter played an exceptional innings of 101 runs off 159 balls, laced with 16 boundaries and a maximum in his innings.

Speaking on his mindset while batting, Jaiswal said in a video posted by BCCI, "It is my desire, my will to do well. Whenever I come here, these things stay in my mind. I want to do well for my team and my country. I enjoy practising alone and preparing. I keep trying that every ball that I play will help me in difficult situations.

Further, the 23-year-old player spoke about the intra-squad game between India and India A which was played at Beckenham, Kent's second home venue, where he faced right-arm seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana.

"There are many moments when we are under pressure. I enjoy the moments that I like. For example, we played in Beckenham. Rana was bowling very well. Bumrah was also bowling very well. I was not able to run, but I was playing well. That thing gave me so much confidence. It gives me so much belief that I will play well. I will take out that time. I enjoyed playing and it was good," the southpaw added.

The young cricketer joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord's, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is the fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting that none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Notably, he has slammed a century on his maiden Test outings in Australia, the West Indies, and England.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

