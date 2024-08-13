"It is now sitting right on the back of what an Ashes clash....": Ponting on IND-AUS rivalry

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Former Australian skipper and batter Ricky Ponting on Tuesday reflected on India's growing rivalry with Australia over the years, saying that the contests between both the nations sit "right on the back" of an Ashes clash between Aussies and England in terms of importace and fierceness.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match that sets the tone for the series, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

While Australia's battles with England for the Ashes have long been regarded as the biggest rivalry in Test cricket, Ponting acknowledges the inroads India have made into this space in recent times.

"I have said for the last couple of years now, Australia have always had a fierce rivalry with England, obviously, and a very strong rivalry with South Africa. But I think India is now sitting right on the back of what an Ashes clash is like and probably overtaken the rivalry with South Africa. So I mean, that is probably enough said. The fact that someone like me is looking at it in that way. I am sure the players look at it in the same way as well and I am really excited for the summer," said Ponting.

"There will be a lot of Indian broadcasters out there. There will be a lot of Indian fans out here. India will bring a really strong team here. And we know Australia are World Test Champions at the moment so it should be a mouth-watering summer again," he added.

The Australian legend said that India started making more inroads and getting more wins in the rivalry when Ponting was at the back end of his career during early 2010s.

"I think I was a part of it when that really started to grow, when the rivalry really started to grow, was it is right at the back end of my career," Ponting noted.

"And that is when I think India seemingly really started to stand up to the fight and say, OK you are playing against India now, this is a different Indian team, we have got different leaders and different players and we are going to do it whatever we can to beat you guys - whether it is in India or in Australia," he added.

The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane, where the

The third Test will be held during the day on December 14-18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, which is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, brings the series to a climax.

The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match.

