It is the journey that matters in end: Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami shares emotional retirement post

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, who played her last international match on Saturday, posted an emotional retirement note announcing her retirement stating "like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today."

Jhulan took to Twitter and posted a statement while thanking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Women's Cricket Association of India for all the support in her 20 years long journey.

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms Of cricket. As Ernest Hemingway said, 'It is good to have an end to journey toward, but it is the journey that matters in the end. For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country to the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," Jhulan said in a statement.

"Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best, without doubt, have been the people I have met along this journey. The friends I made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists I interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play. I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world: I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game," the legendry pacer further added in her statement.

Jhulan said that it was her dream to play for the Indian team, ever since she watched the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997.

"Ever since watching the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and I am thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket In India), CAB (Cricket Association Of Bengal), Women's Cricket Association Of India (WCAI) and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream," she added.

Further in her official statement, Jhulan thanked National Cricket Academy (NCA) for helping her heal from injuries and expressed her gratitude towards the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff, who all were integral to her stunning journey.

"I want to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. I am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains I have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence. I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends, who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least, I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour," she said.

"I also want to express my gratitude towards my fans, journalists, and broadcasters for backing me and giving wings to women's cricket. I have cherished every moment Of the last 20 years Of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field. I have always loved your cricket and even as I retire as a professional player, I will never be too far away from you. Thank you," the star pacer ended her statement.

India stalwart ended her stunning career with 355 wickets in tally. In her last outing in international cricket, Jhulan bagged two wickets taking her tally to 255 ODI wickets. The Indian team gave a fitting farewell for Goswami in her final international game as they clinched the ODI series against England 3-0 at the iconic Lord's ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor