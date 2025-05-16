"It is very special...": RCB skipper Patidar on getting captaincy plaque from Virat Kohli

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar recalled receiving the captaincy plaque from star batter Virat Kohli during the RCB Unbox event ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, saying that the moment will always be "special" for him.

Patidar was speaking on the latest episode of the RCB Podcast.

Patidar said that after replacing Faf Du Plessis as captain, his father called him, and people congratulated him.

"Until then I was normal, I didn't feel much. My personality is such that I do not express much. I take everything in a normal way. But when I started noticing the things around me, I felt it was a big role and it is not easy to get it," Patidar said, according to a press note from the franchise.

Patidar said he has always looked up to Viral.

"I always consider him my idol in terms of batting. Whenever he bats, I watch his batting and I learn from him. So, I feel that was a special moment, when he said...what he said about me, the way he introduced me to so many fans. It's very special for me. It always will be," he said.

"...how supportive he is, it's an opportunity for me. I am playing and leading the team, and he is with me, so I should learn from him. No one has the experience and ideas he has, in any role, whether it is batting, as an individual, and as a captain. So I feel it is a good opportunity to learn from him," he added.

During the remaining season, Patidar will be aiming to overcome a lean run of form since the last three to four games. In 11 games and 10 innings, he has scored 239 runs at an average of 23.90, with a strike rate of 140.58. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 64.

RCB is at the second spot with eight wins and three losses. They will play their next match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru on Saturday, which will mark the resumption of the tournament.

