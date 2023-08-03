"It probably hasn't sunk in": Stuart Broad on his Test retirement

New Delhi [India], August 3 : England pacer Stuart Broad, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, admitted that the feeling of leaving international cricket hasn't completely sunk in.

The experienced pacer announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test.

Broad has taken 604 wickets in Test cricket. In his last series, Broad finished with 22 wickets which was the highest for any England bowler in the Ashes sereis.

Broad revealed his emotions that he was going through as he went on to tell his teammates about his retirement.

"When I went to tell Stokesy [Ben Stokes] when I told Jimmy [James Anderson] and Rooty [Joe Root], I found it quite hard to find the words to say. I've seen a couple of clips from the crowd reaction of a couple of wickets at The Oval on Monday and that made me feel a little bit emotional," Broad told Sky Sports at The Hundred.

"Ultimately, I just feel really proud of being able to play for England for as long as I have and experience as much as I have. It probably hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball. I think that will probably come in a bit of time. But I knew deep down that I wanted to try and finish at the top and Ashes cricket feels like the top for me. It was a pretty cool way to finish."

Broad brought an end to his career, both with the bat and ball on a memorable note. While facing his last ball, he smashed Mitchell Starc for a maximum.

Then, on the final day, the final minutes of the last Ashes Test, Broad delivered with the ball as he had done so often in his decorated international career that lasted for 17 years.

The experienced pacer dismissed set batter Alex Carey to clinch victory for England and ensure that Australia's barren run in the overseas conditions continued in the Ashes.

