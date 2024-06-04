"It was a 120-run wicket...": SL skipper Hasaranga after loss to SA in T20 WC

New York [US], June 4 : Following their side's loss to South Africa in the T20 WC campaign opener, Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga said that his side tried to score 160-170 runs on the surface, which he termed as a "120 run wicket."

The 2014 champions made a tough start to their T20 WC campaign. They never found things going well on a tough batting surface as they crumbled to just 77 all out, which was chased down by Proteas, although after some fight put up by Lankan bowlers.

Following the game, Hasaranga said in the post-match presentation, "Our batters tried for 160-170. To be honest this was a 120 wicket, especially with our bowlers. We went with our strength - our bowling, that is why we batted first. We wanted to put a score and then defend. This is early in the tournament and we have three more games, we want to do much better, especially with our batting talent. If our batting does well, we can finish well."

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, this decision backfired as except for Kusal Mendis (19), Angelo Mathews (16) and Kamindu Mendis (11), no other batter could touch double digits. SL was all out for 77 in 19.1 overs, which is their lowest total in T20 WC history. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.

In the run chase, South Africa lost some wicketw, but Quinton de Kock (20) and Heinrich Klaasen (19*) made enough to guide them to a six-wicket win with 22 balls left.

