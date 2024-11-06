It was a beautiful exit meeting: Maxwell on not being retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has shared his reaction to not being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Maxwell revealed he received a call from RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, and head coach Andy Flower, informing him of the decision.

Since joining RCB, Maxwell has played 52 matches, scoring 1,266 runs at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 159.25, with 12 half-centuries and a top score of 78.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's 'Around the Wicket' show, Maxwell explained that he was on a Zoom call with Bobat and Flower, where they discussed the decision. The 36-year-old described it as a "beautiful" exit meeting, noting that the discussion was unexpectedly positive.

"I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. I sat there on a Zoom call, and they explained the decision not to retain me. It was actually a really beautiful exit meeting, if such a thing could exist. We ended up talking about the game for about half an hour, discussing their strategy and future plans. So, I was really happy with that," Maxwell said.

On Thursday, the Bengaluru-based franchise announced they have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, set for later this year.

In addition to Maxwell, RCB has not retained star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, former captain Faf du Plessis, or England's Will Jacks.

In the IPL 2024 season, RCB narrowly secured a top-four finish, winning seven of their 14 matches to end with 14 points. However, their campaign ended with a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

