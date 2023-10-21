"It was a challenging batting situation": Sadeera Samarawickrama after Sri Lanka's maiden ODI WC win

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 : Sri Lanka clinched their maiden win in the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating the Netherlands by five wickets at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, following the win Sri Lankan player Sadeera Samarawickrama said that it was a challenging batting situation.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Samarawickrama praised the Dutch bowlers and said that they were good with the ball.

Sri Lanka batsman further added that they took the game right down to the last one or two overs after assessing how to secure the victory under the tough circumstances.

"Absolutely, it was a challenging batting situation. Their bowlers bowled very well. And the wicket was very supportive of them. So, I told every player who came that they could complete this by hitting 40 or 42 overs. It is not easy. We have to do as much as possible and win. Because of the condition of the wicket, it is not easy for a new batsman to come and set up. We took the game right down to the last one or two overs, assessing how to secure the victory under the given circumstances," Sadeera Samarawickrama said.

When asked about the middle part of the second inning, Samarawickrama said that it was really tough in the middle part.

He added that the singles and the team's basic plans helped them to clinch their first win of the tournament.

"Yeah, it was really tough in the middle part, because the ball was whipping at times, so myself and Charith - we thought that it's not going to be easy in the latter part, so we have to bat well in the middle overs. So I think our plan is to take the game deeper. I think we got the singles and all that, so I think we stuck to our basics, that's it," he added.

The batsman added that he is really happy that he got 91 but not 100.

"Actually, I didn't look up to my scores because we needed a win. So that's the main part so I think as a team we did really well today and as an individual I really happy that I got 91 so unfortunately not 100 - but it's good to be in the winning team every time so I think I'm really happy about the team performance," he concluded.

Coming to the match, the Netherlands opted to bat first and put on 262 runs in their 49.4 overs. At one point, the Dutch were at 91/6, but Sybrand (70 in 82 balls, with four boundaries and one six) and Logan (59 in 75 balls, with one four and one six) helped the Netherlands recover and put up a competitive score.

Dilshan Madhushanka (4/49) and Kasun Rajitha (4/50) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the chase of 263, Sri Lanka had some hiccups but knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (91* in 107 balls with seven fours), Pathum Nissanka (54 in 52 balls with nine fours) and Charith Asalanka (44 in 66 balls with two fours and six) guided SL to a win.

Aryan Dutt (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka is in the ninth spot with two points, getting their first win in the tournament. The Netherlands is at eight spots, with one win and three losses. They have two points as well.

