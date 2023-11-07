"It was a classic Australian fightback": Fans on Australia's three-wicket win over Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Following Australia's thrilling 3-wicket win against Afghanistan in the 39th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, an Aussie fan said that it was a classic Australian fightback.

Speaking to ANI, Aussie fans said that Maxwell had some serious back problems and was in pain but the all-rounder didn't walk off.

"Maxwell had some serious back problem and he was in pain... but like a true Aussie, the star that we love, he just got like I'm not walking off injured... it was a classic Australian fightback," Australian fans said.

Another fan said that Maxwell changed everything with his unbelievable hitting in the game.

"Maxwell changed everything... Afghanistan couldn't do anything... unbelievable hitting by Maxwell," a fan said.

Meanwhile, an Afghanistan fan said that the game took a turn after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped Maxwell's catch and that was the only reason they lost the game.

The Afgan fan further added that they still have hope to qualify for the semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"The match changed when the catch was dropped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and that was the only reason we lost the game. This loss was disappointing but we still have hope," an Afghan fan said.

Another Afghan fan said that if Mujeeb took Maxwell's catch then they could have won the game against Australia. The fan added that they were very disappointed with the result.

"If they wouldn't have dropped the catch, then Afghanistan surely would have won the game. We are very sad that he couldn't take the catch and we lost the game," another Afghan fan added.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Ibrahim Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the second inning, Australia needed to chase 292 runs and was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand.

Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive. Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

