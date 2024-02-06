"It was a good performance": Steven Smith applauds bowlers after ODI series win against West Indies

Canberra [Australia], February 6 : Australia skipper Steven Smith applauded the bowlers and young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk following a whitewash in the three-match series, after winning the third and final ODI at Australia at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old spoke of the brilliant performance shown by the Australian bowlers in the last match of the series.

"It was a good performance, bowlers put it in the right areas and everything seemed to work out. One of those days where everything came off. It's been good, good opportunity to expose a few players to international cricket and they've shown that they can play at this level. Nice to see a couple of guys play really well," Smith said after winning the match

Smith further hailed the young opener Fraser-McGurk's quickfire knock where he scored 41 runs off just 18 balls which was laced by five fours and three sixes.

"He (Fraser-McGurk) was exciting, hits them clean when he gets hold of them. Plenty of guys who can get up there and give it a whack. It's been fun, they put the ball in the right areas and picked up wickets," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the match, while chasing a small target of 87 runs, Australian openers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglish started off the innings with an aggressive mindset and scored a magnificent partnership of 67 runs off just 27 balls before the former fell to Alzarri Joseph after playing a marvellous knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which were laced by five fours and three sixes.

Inglis on the other hand played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 16 balls which included four boundaries and a six. The game was finished inside seven overs.

For the Carribeans, one wicket each was taken by Joseph [3-0-30-1] and Oshane Thomas [0.5-0-7-1] in their respective spells.

