Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 24 : Following India's two-wicket win against Australia in the first T20I match of the five-game series on Thursday, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik talked about the relationship between Abhishek Nayar and Rinku Singh.

Karthik took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that the relationship between Rinku and Nayar started in 2018 during the wicketkeeper-batter's time in Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 38-year-old further said that Nayar always saw the potential in Rinku.

Karthik further added that when the 26-year-old suffered an ACL injury, it was Nayar who convinced Venky Mysore to keep Rinku in the KKR squad.

"This is one of the most fulfilling and heart warming pictures going around The relationship between ABHISHEK NAYAR n RINKU SINGH it was a partnership that started in 2018 during my time in KKR. Nayar always saw the potential in Rinku, he kept telling me, it was only a matter of time before he did something really special. Coming from a small town in Aligarh, all he needed was to think big, and I think that shift in mindset was what Nayar worked with Rinku majorly about apart from fine-tuning his death-hitting skills. Even during the time he had an ACL injury, nayar convinced @VenkyMysore, Sir who gracefully accepted Rinku to be part of the team and made him travel and stay with KKR," he added.

Karthik further revealed that Rinku stayed in Nayar's house for many months when he suffered the injury.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that Nayar must be feeling surreal after seeing Rinku doing well in international cricket.

"He stayed in Nayar's house post-IPL for many months for Rehab and started working on his batting and had a stellar domestic season and then eventually did what Nayar and KKR always thought he could do, a MATCH WINNING FINISHER And today when I see this photo, I just feel like NAYAR as a coach has grown in stature and can share the happiness he feels for Rinku along with the rest of the world. Must be a surreal feeling seeing one of your students do well at a world stage and also be lucky enough to watch it live as a broadcaster and call the moment Well done @abhisheknayar1 and @rinkusingh235," he concluded.

https://x.com/DineshKarthik/status/1727873545781620991?s=20

Rinku played a 22-run unbeaten knock against Australia after facing 14 balls on Thursday. The 26-year-old helped India clinch a two-wicket win in the first T20I match after he smashed a six over the long-on to end the game.

Coming to the match, India opted to bowl first. Though they got Matthew Short (13) early, the partnership of 130 runs between Josh Inglis (110 in 50 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and Steve Smith (52 off 41 balls, with eight fours) put Men in Blue on backfoot. Rest, the finishing by Tim David (19*) took Australia to 208/3 in 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) took a wicket each for India.

In the run chase of 209, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) early, leaving Men in Blue at 22/2. However, a 112-run stand between Ishan Kishan (58 in 39 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 In 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) brought back India into the game. Finishing touches by Rinku Singh (22* in 14 balls, with four boundaries) helped India reach the target with two wickets in hand, despite some tense run-outs in the final over.

Tanveer Sangha (2/47) was the best bowler for Aussies. Matthew Short, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff took a wicket each.

