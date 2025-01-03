"It was an emotional decision....": Pant on Indian skipper Rohit sitting out for SCG Test

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Following the end of day one of play at Sydney during the final Test against Australia, India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said that regular skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to rest for the match was an "emotional decision" and opened up on what stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah said to the team as they aim to draw the series.

India's top-order had yet another horror show day at Sydney, throwing away their wickets to poor shots. A 48-run stand between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India cross the 100-run mark. Pant's well-fought knock of 40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six was a high point of the innings.

During the post-day press conference, Pant said, "I think definitely it was an emotional decision. Because he has been captain for a long time we see him as a leader of the team but I think there are some decisions which you are not involved with and it is a very management call so I was not part of that conversation so cannot explain anything other than that."

Rohit Sharma has been battling a poor run of form, scoring just 31 runs in three matches and five innings in this series at an average of 6.20 and best score of 10.

The 2024/25 season has been extremely poor for Rohit in Tests, who has scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with just one fifty to his name and best score of 52. This year in Tests, he has made 619 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 24.76, with two tons and fifties each in 26 innings. His best score is 131.

Pant said that stand-in skipper Bumrah gives the team a message to be positive and not think about what has already happened.

"And that is what you want from your captain like being in a positive frame of mind and keep moving the game forward each and every day," he added.

India faced some tough times on the field as they ended up on the wrong side of the Decision Review System (DRS) system as an on-field 'Not Out' decision was overturned and all-rounder Washington Sundar was given out, caught behind. There was a small murmur in Snicko technology as the ball passed the glove. Umpire Joel Wilson took that as confirmation of contact.

"I think there is not much to say because technology is one part which as a cricketer you cannot control. But I feel whatever decision we make on the field it has to stay with the on-field umpire that is the only thing until it is so conclusive to change the decision I think we should stay with the on-field umpire rest is umpire decision end of the day I cannot challenge that every day but technology can be a little better I guess," he said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

