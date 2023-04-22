"It was an emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen," says Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed that it was an emotional moment for him to see his mother on the big screen for the first time during his last-ever international match. His mother had never been to the stadium but during Sachin's last match, he insisted that she should come.

The occasion of the 25th anniversary of his iconic "Desert Storm" innings was held in Mumbai. He answered some of the questions of his fans which gave an interesting insight into the legend's life.

"I had played for so many years but my mother had not seen any of the matches, before that (last Test) match. I told my mother you have to come. Due to her physical challenges, it was difficult for her to come but she said that she would come for me, and she was there in the wheelchair. It was a big emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen," Sachin said.

When asked what was the best advice he received in his personal life, Sachin said that his father once told him to become a good person as it would be last forever.

"I still remember, I just played for India and I was travelling with my father, my father told me that you have achieved your dream. What's after that....he told me that he wanted me to be a good person in life because that would be something that would last," the Master Blaster said.

Sachin will turn 50 this year on 24 April. He said that his favourite fifty is he turning 50, however, it was the slowest fifty.

"Favourite 50 has to be this one (he turning 50), though it has been my slowest 50 but possibly that best fifty because it covers everything in my life," he said.

Sachin wanted to meet Mohammad Ali and Mother Teresa when they were alive, as both inspired him but to be better a player and person.

"Here would be two, first is Mohammad Ali, I did not get the chance to meet him, but whatever video I have seen of him, extremely inspiring in whatever he did and the personality he was. The second personality is just oppositeMother Teresa. I have never met her but I would have taken her blessing, to leave her country and come here and the noble contribution she made is unmatched. I would have the regret of not having her blessing," he continued.

When asked about how he turned batter from a fast bowler, he said that he was never a bowler, he was always a batter but he used to bowl in nets to make Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh uncomfortable.

"I was always a batsman, was never applied to become a fast bowler. My brother and I always thought that if we become fast bowlers with batting, the other player would always think before hitting us as I would come back to him," Sachin added.

"I used to bowl Dravid, VVS, Yuvi a little closer and made them uncomfortable. And then I used to say that in matches, these kinds of the balls would come, better be prepared. I use to get satisfaction as a fast bowler," he added.

