Dubai [UAE], October 10 : Following his side's 82-run defeat against India in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka head coach Rumesh Ratnayake said that it was "bad playing" throughout the prestigious tournament.

India's captain claimed the Player of the Match prize for a superb 52 off 27 balls just three days after being forced to retire hurt in the win over Pakistan.

Kaur's knock, which included the biggest six of the tournament so far, helped her side to 172 for three before India's stable of spinners finished the job to keep their hopes of a semi-final place alive.

Smriti Mandhana (50) and Shafali Verma (43) laid the foundation with a devastating 98-run opening partnership before falling in successive balls in the 13th over.

Speaking after the end of the match, Ratnayake said that the Chamari Athapaththu's side had been playing poor cricket at the Women's T20 World Cup. He added that skill has failed the Sri Lanka side.

"It was bad playing through and through this tournament. They've been doing poor cricket, and that is not acceptable. We've been talking about it, we've tried to come out of it and we've tried various things, we've been fearlessly doing things, freely doing things, and I think the skill has failed us when it has been really important," Rumesh Ratnayake was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The head coach further added that their preparation was really good back at home.

"Our preparation was really good back home. We played on various types of wickets. We simulated some of those similar situations, but winning those moments, winning those appropriate situations, decision-making along with the skill hasn't been backed up. The skill did not come through as it did as you said in the finals of the Asia Cup. So that's something which we need to work on, rethink and come back."

In reply, India reduced Sri Lanka to 6 for 3 in the third over before eventually dismissing the Lions for 90 with a ball to spare, as Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana claimed three wickets apiece.

The victory takes India into second place in Group A behind defending champions and Sunday's opponents Australia, with Kaur hopeful her side can raise their level further ahead of their showdown in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka has now tasted defeat in each of their three matches and will finish their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.

