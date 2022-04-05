It was big crime to give wickets to spinners, says Bangladesh skipper on loss to SA in Durban Test

After getting crushed by South Africa in the Test of the two-match series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque took the responsibility for the team's defeat and said he is hopeful of coming back stronger in the next clash.

In the first Test, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by a massive 220-run margin after Keshav Maharaj ripped through the line-up in the final innings of the Test with the figures of 7/32 at Kingsmead, Durban.

"I think it was a big crime on our part to give wickets to spinners on foreign soil. You simply cannot give wickets to spinners when you are on tour. You have to score runs against spinners. I think it is my fault. I couldn't score in either innings. It is nothing but a total batting failure. I think we just couldn't handle the pressure," said Mominul Haque as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Mominul himself had an inauspicious 50th Test match, making only 0 and 2. He has scored just one fifty in the last ten innings, a rare downturn in his Test career.

"I don't think the captaincy is weighing down my batting form. I am not worried about it. I don't think I am in bad form. I will be back on track after a good innings. I am not too worried. We can certainly bounce back from this defeat," said Mominul.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history.

South Africa now have an unassailable 1-0 series lead. The second Test will begin on April 8 in Port Elizabeth.

( With inputs from ANI )

