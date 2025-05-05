"It was chaseable": Ayush Badoni reflects on LSG's loss to Punjab Kings

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : In a high-scoring clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell short against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who posted a mammoth total of 236/5. Despite a valiant effort with the bat, LSG could only manage 199/7 in response.

Ayush Badoni emerged as the standout performer for LSG, showcasing his class with a scintillating 74 off just 40 deliveries. His knock was studded with five boundaries and five towering sixes, keeping LSG in the hunt during the chase.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Badoni acknowledged that the team could have done better in the field.

"I think we could have controlled 10-15 runs, but it was chaseable. I think the wicket was very good," he said.

Despite the defeat, Badoni's performance was a silver lining for LSG, and his form will be crucial for the team as they look to bounce back in the remaining fixtures of the tournament.

Coming to the match, Abdul Samad and Badoni put up a fight as they put up an 81-run stand, as Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings by 37 runs due to a top-order failure.

With this win, PBKS is in the second spot with seven wins, three losses, and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first.

A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sank to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

