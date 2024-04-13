"It was crucial to get wickets in middle overs": Kuldeep Yadav on victory against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 : Following his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, Delhi Capitals' (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav said it is crucial to take wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling performance in the comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs while conceding 20 runs.

The veteran spinner asserted that all the three wickets were important but he liked his first and the second wicket.

"Was tough when I wasn't fit. Got injured first game and was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and get me ready quickly. All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate. I liked the first and second wickets," Kuldeep said in the post-match interview.

The 29-year-old player further stated that as a spinner what matters the most is the length at which the bowlers bowl.

"I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner. Very clear and confident with my skills. Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible," the left-arm spinner added.

Recapping the match, Delhi Capitals made history with a six-wicket win as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time failed to defend a target of more than 160 on their home turf in the Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they almost effortlessly chased down 168 with eleven balls to spare. It is their second win in the tournament and they have now moved to ninth position on the points table.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

