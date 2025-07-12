"It was fantastic": Anil Kumble hails KL Rahul's gritty knock under pressure at Lord's

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Former India captain Anil Kumble heaped praise on KL Rahul for his composed and disciplined innings under challenging conditions on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Rahul showcased remarkable resilience against a fiery English pace attack, particularly during a hostile spell from Jofra Archer.

"It was fantastic. A typical KL Rahul innings where he had to grind it out," JioHotstar expert Kumble said, reflecting on Rahul's performance.

"It was a fiery spell from Jofra Archer especially that first spell where he clocked over 150 km/h, with steep bounce and a bit of swing early on. KL countered all of that brilliantly," he added.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 off 113 deliveries at stumps, striking five elegant boundaries in the process. His knock played a crucial role in steadying the Indian innings after early setbacks and setting the foundation for a potentially big score on Day 3.

"He was clinical in his approach and looked in control," Kumble added.

"It was a very disciplined and mature knock, and I'm sure he'll be satisfied with how he played," he noted.

With testing conditions and a quality bowling attack in play, Rahul's innings stood out for its patience and application. As the match heads into a pivotal third day, the Indian opener will be eyeing a substantial score and hoping to convert his gritty start into a match-defining innings.

At the end of the day's play, India was 145/3, with Pant (19*) and Rahul (53*) unbeaten. They trail by 242 runs.

Resuming the final session at 44/1, Nair (18) and Rahul (13) continued to play positively, with Nair finding a couple of boundaries. The duo reached their 50-run stand in 95 balls. However, once again, the Karnataka batter, who made his return to the Test side after eight years, failed to capitalise on his start, falling to skipper Ben Stokes with a catch from Joe Root at slips.

Nair was gone for 40 in 62 balls, with four boundaries. India was 74/2, with a 61-run stand being undone by the skipper.

Skipper Shubman Gill joined KL at the crease, and the duo took India to the 100-run mark in 29.1 overs, with minimal risks. However, their 33-run partnership was ended by Chris Woakes, as Gill produced a faint edge that reached keeper Jamie Smith's hands. The skipper was gone for 16. India was at 107/3.

To the relief of Indian players and fans alike, Rishabh Pant was next up on the crease and punished Shoaib Bashir with three boundaries within no time, unaffected by his finger injury.

KL continued his fine run in the series, bringing up his second fifty of the series in 97 balls, with five fours.

KL and Rishabh made sure that the team ended day without any further loss of wickets.

