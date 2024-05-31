"It was more about assessing the conditions": Adil Rashid following England, Pakistan fourth T20I

London [UK], May 31 : After his magnificent performance in the fourth T20I against Pakistan, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid spoke about his performance, which gave him the Player of the Match award on Thursday.

Fine bowling spells by pacer Mark Wood and spinner Adil Rashid combined with some ferocious hitting by openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler helped England secure a series victory after a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I at London on Thursday night.

With this win, England has taken the four-match series 2-0. Two matches were called off due to rain, and only the second and fourth T20Is were played.

Rashid said that he was rrying to be clever in terms of varying the pace sueing the match.

"It was more about assessing the conditions. Trying to be clever in terms of varying the pace. As a spin department, we got to assess the conditions quickly there (in the World Cup). Hopefully, we can deliver. I try to work on certain things, develop them, and get better. A few things have fallen into place. Hopefully, we get another trophy," Rashid said in the post-match presentation.

After electing to field first, England bowlers were subjected to some fine hitting by the opening pair of skipper Babar Azam (36 in 22 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mohammed Rizwan (23 in 16 balls, with three fours), but the spinners Adil Rashid (2/27) and Moeen Ali (1/23) turned the pressure back on Pakistan batters, sinking them to 86/5. It was only a brief fightback by Usman Khan (38 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Iftikhar Ahmed (21 in 18 balls, with two fours), that took Pakistan to 157/10 in 19.5 overs.

Besides Rashid and Moeen, Mark Wood (2/35) and Liam Livingstone (2/17) also did fine with the ball.

In the run-chase of 158 runs, England blew the visitors away with a powerplay assault by Phil Salt (45 in 24 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Jos Buttler (39 in 24 balls, with seven fours and a six), who made 78 runs in the powerplay.

A brief comeback spell from pacer Haris Rauf (3/38) delayed the victory for England. But Jonny Bairstow (28* in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Harry Brook (17* in 14 balls, with a four and six), finished off the proceedings in 15.3 overs, with seven wickets left.

Rashid got the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

