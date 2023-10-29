"It was nice to get back in rhythm": England pacer Chris Woakes after taking two wickets against India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : After England restricted India to 229/9 in the ODI World Cup match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, English pacer Chris Woakes said it was nice to get back in rhythm.

Chris Woakes said that he was happy to do well with the new ball.

He also said that he missed his lengths in the earlier World Cup 2023 matches and it was a bit frustrating.

While speaking on the Lucknow's pitch, Woakes hoped that the conditions to get better under the lights on Sunday.

"Nice to do well with the new ball. It was nice to get back in rhythm, we bowled in the right areas today. Picking up wickets is always nice, we put them under pressure early on. I missed my lengths earlier in the tournament, which was a bit frustrating, but I hit the right areas today. The fielders backed up the bowlers and that set the tone for us. It's two-paced with the new ball. Hopefully, the conditions get better under the lights. It's a good Indian side, hopefully, we bat well and chase it down," Woakes said.

In the 29th ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score.

But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

India need to defend 230 runs to keep their unbeaten streak alive and England needs to chase this down to get their second win of the tournament.

