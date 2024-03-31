"It was tight in the end": SRH skipper Cummins on 7-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 : After conceding a seven-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said that the match was "tight" in the end.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins said that it was a 'good game' of cricket. He added that his side thought the pitch would get slow in the second inning but the 'off-cutters did grip'.

The skipper also accepted that they did not "click" against Gujarat during the game.

"Good game of cricket, was tight in the end, probably we needed 10-15 more runs. I think they bowled well, just losing a couple of wickets, didn't have that one person who kicked on to get a fifty, that happens. Today it was, we thought the wicket was going to get a bit slow, the off-cutters did grip, we had 8 bowling options in our side. I thought the wicket played the same in both innings. It's T20 cricket isn't it? Had a fantastic couple of games with the bat, today we didn't quite click," Cummins said.

Recapping the match, in the first inning, Mohit Sharma's three-wicket haul helped Gujarat restrict Hyderabd to 162/8. Surprisingly, the Hyderabad batters failed to put up a show in front of the Gujarat bowlers.

While chasing the 163-run target, Sai Sudharsan (45 runs from 36 balls) and David Miller (44 runs from 27 balls) carried the Gujarat Titans to clinch a 7-wicket win over Hyderabad on Sunday.

Following the loss on Sunday, SRH stands in fifth place in the IPL standings with two points.

