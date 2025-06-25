"It was very shocking for me": Kiran More on former cricketer Dilip Doshi's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Former Indian cricketer Kiran More expressed his views on the death of former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London, aged 77, on Monday, saying that it was very shocking for him.

Speaking on Dilip Doshi's death, Kiran More told ANI, "Dilip bhai was a good friend of mine. He was a good guide for me. We used to interact and play cricket together. He was like an elder brother to me. It was very shocking for me. I think it was a big loss for Indian cricket, especially for me."

In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled Doshi's demise, stating, "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace."

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer's action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

He also left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at 26.58.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32.At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory.

