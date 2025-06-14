"It would mean everything": Keshav Maharaj as South Africa edge closer to WTC title

London [UK], June 14 : At the end of play on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against Australia at Lord's on Friday, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became emotional, saying that a victory would mean a great deal not only for the players but also for the fans who have supported the team through thick and thin.

South Africa edged closer to their maiden ICC world title, thanks to a historic century by Aiden Markram and an unbeaten half-century from skipper Temba Bavuma. The Proteas ended Day 3 at 213/2, just 68 runs away from a landmark win, with eight wickets in hand.

Speaking to ICC Digital after the day's play, Maharaj said, "It would mean everything, not just to us (the players) out there or the fans here, but to everyone back home. To see how long it's taken for this country to hold some sort of ICC final trophy in their hands."

Overcome with emotion, he added, "I'm sorry, I'm getting a bit teary-eyed, but I think it would be a privilege to be a part of this. We've faced a lot as a country. And to see it comewell, not to get ahead of ourselvesbut to nearly get there is a very special feeling. So special."

Markram remained unbeaten on 102 at stumps, anchoring the innings with calm assurance. Bavuma, despite nursing a hamstring injury, displayed remarkable grit to stay not out on 65. Earlier in the day, a vital half-century partnership between Markram and Wiaan Mulder had set the tone for South Africa's chase of 282.

Australia had started Day 3 at a fragile 152/9 but were buoyed by a sensational innings from Mitchell Starc. The tailender played one of the finest knocks of his career, scoring an unbeaten 58 to help Australia reach 207 all out, setting a challenging target for South Africa.

As the final heads into its decisive phase, the Proteas stand on the brink of ending their long wait for an ICC trophy.

